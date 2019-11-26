Maharashtra floor test tomorrow: Who said what

Sonia confident of winning Maharashtra floor test

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence of a win in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.

"Absolutely", Gandhi said when asked if she is confident of winning the floor test which will be held on Wednesday as directed by the Supreme Court.

Hold open ballot floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow orders Supreme Court

Gandhi made the remark at a joint opposition protest over political developments in Maharashtra in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

Slap on illegitimate BJP-Ajit pawar govt: Randeep Surjewala

"SC ruling a slap on the face of "illegitimate BJP-Ajit pawar govt. Those who sought to avoid the floor test' to rule by stealth & deception stand exposed. A Govt founded on fraud has been defeated on," tweets Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Sharad Pawar hails SC verdict

"I am grateful to Hon'ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It's heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the #ConstitutionDay, a Tribute to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!," tweets Sharad Pawar.

Best gift on Constitution Day: Supriya Sule

"This is the best gift that the people of the Constitution gave to the Supreme Court. This is a victory over politics with constitutional and democratic values. This decision is wonderful. A short but sweet .3 hour, live broadcast, open will be decided in the hall. Satyamev Jayate.Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," tweets Supriya Sule.

Fadnavis should quit as Sena-led coalition has numbers: Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the Uddhav Thackeray's party-led coalition has the support of "162 MLAs" to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

He claimed that during the floor test, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Sena, NCP and Congress will have the support of "170 legislators".

Even 30 minutes were enough: Sena

On SC order, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Sena-NCP-Congress combine can prove our majority even in 30 minutes.

Not a setback, says BJP

The BJP said the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday will establish the position of different parties in its entirety. Its national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also rejected the contention that the Supreme Court order on the floor test on Wednesday is a "setback" to the BJP, asserting that "no judicial pronouncement on issues of the Constitution can be a setback to any political party"