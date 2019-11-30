  • search
    Maharashtra floor test: Sanjay Raut claims support of 170 MLAs

    Mumbai, Nov 30: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra has the support of 170 plus MLAs.

    His statement comes hours ahead of the floor test, be a mere formality.

    "Majority day. 170+++++. There is no one yet who can defeat us," he tweeted in Hindi early morning.

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: BJP announces Kisan Kathore as Speaker candidate

    Thackeray who took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on Friday is likely to take the floor test at 2 pm. In its letter to the Governor, the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP together have 162 MLAs on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

      Uddhav Thackeray was given time until December 3 by the Governor of Maharashtra B S Koshyari to prove his majority.

      As per the arrangement, the post of deputy chief minister would go to the NCP, while the speaker would be from the Congress.

      After Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut claims Shiv Sena will create new political front in Goa

      There is a question mark as to who from the NCP would be the deputy CM. While the name of Ajit Pawar has been doing the rounds, it still is not clear if his name would be cleared considering the coup he pulled off last week with Devendra Fadnavis.

