  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Uddhav sails through as BJP walks out

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 30: As the BJP created an uproar and protested against the Assembly session, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi cleared the trust vote with 165 votes in favour of the alliance.

    Opposing the special Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday claiming that the session was held "illegally", Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are going to submit a letter to the governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution."

    Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Sena-NCP-Cong to prove majority shortly

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:16 PM, 30 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray addresses Vidhan Sabha
    3:09 PM, 30 Nov
    169 MLAs vote in favour of motion of confidence, zero against, four abstain; 105 BJP MLAs absent during voting
    2:57 PM, 30 Nov
    Total votes in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government are 169.
    2:54 PM, 30 Nov
    Uddhav Thackarey passes required number to prove majority, crosses 145 votes
    2:51 PM, 30 Nov
    "We are going to submit a letter to the Governor asking him to suspend the proceedings of the House, and that the House should follow the Constitution," says Devendra Fadnavis.
    2:48 PM, 30 Nov
    Floor test of Uddhav Thackeray Govt underway in Maharashtra assembly
    2:44 PM, 30 Nov
    In the assembly, Pro tem speaker again clarifies on allegations made by Devendra Fadnavis
    2:43 PM, 30 Nov
    House norms have been flouted, says Devendra Fadnavis outside assembly
    2:41 PM, 30 Nov
    Floor test begins in Vidhan Sabha
    2:40 PM, 30 Nov
    Speaker asked to close all doors of Assembly
    2:40 PM, 30 Nov
    Vote to be taken openly as per SC order
    2:39 PM, 30 Nov
    After walking out of assembly, Devendra Fadnavis addresses mediapersons outside
    2:37 PM, 30 Nov
    NCP's Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu second it. Opposition continues to raise slogans. Protem Speaker requests all MLAs to remain seated for head count vote
    2:36 PM, 30 Nov
    Fadnavis, other BJP members stage walk out
    2:35 PM, 30 Nov
    Jayant Patil and Sunil Prabhu second the proposal
    2:35 PM, 30 Nov
    State cabinet has 'complete authority' to name pro tem speaker: Walse Patil on Fadnavis' claim
    2:33 PM, 30 Nov
    Motion for trust vote moved by Ashok Chavan
    2:32 PM, 30 Nov
    Fadnavis says,''Confidence motion has never been moved before electing the Speaker. What was the fear? You had 170.''
    2:31 PM, 30 Nov
    Pro tem speaker says ,''We are following Supreme Court order.''
    2:27 PM, 30 Nov
    Raises objection as Maharashtra Assembly session begins, Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said,''Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. What was the fear this time?.''
    2:25 PM, 30 Nov
    BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in assembly after Protem Speaker told him 'You are raising a issue which is of out of the house (oath taking of Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt)', he said,''If i am not allowed to speak on the Constitution then I have no right to sit in this house.''
    2:23 PM, 30 Nov
    CM Uddhav Thackeray introduces new ministers in the assembly
    2:19 PM, 30 Nov
    Uproar in Maharashtra assembly after BJP alleges that the special session was not convened as per rules
    2:13 PM, 30 Nov
    Protem Speaker Dilip Patil said,''Governor has given the permission for this session. This session is as per rules. So your point stand rejected.''
    2:11 PM, 30 Nov
    Congress MLA Nana Patole is the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, while the BJP on Saturday named Kisan Kathore as its nominee. Election for the post will be held on Sunday.
    2:08 PM, 30 Nov
    Former CM Devendra Fadnavis says this session is against the rules. "On 26th there was national anthem. Which means session ended that day," he said.
    2:08 PM, 30 Nov
    Maharashtra assembly floor test begins
    2:08 PM, 30 Nov
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray faces floor test in Vidhan Sabha.
    2:07 PM, 30 Nov
    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is about to face a floor test in the Assembly shortly.
    1:59 PM, 30 Nov
    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has reached Vidhan Sabha for the floor test
    READ MORE

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra floor test uddhav thackeray

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue