Maharashtra: Farmers' agitation called-off after talks with minister

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Feb 21: After a meeting between farmer leaders and Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, the farmers, who marched from Nashik to Mumbai, have reportedly called off their strike.

The state government has sought 2-3 months to fulfil demands, reported ANI.

Accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Maharashtra of betraying farmers, over 50,000 farmers embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai on Thursday to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants. The long march was organised by AIKS (All India Kisan Sabha).

Farmers from 23 districts across Maharashtra had joined the march, flagged off on February 20 to mark the fourth death anniversary of Communist ideologue Govind Pansare.

Eleven months ago, they had withdrawn their agitation after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to fulfill their demands. Their demands include farm loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

In March 2018, the farmers hade taken out the march demanding appropriate price for their produce, loan waiver, relief to drought-hit farmers, allotment of forest department land to STs etc. The farmers have alleged that no demand has been met despite assurances given to them by Maharashtra CM in 2018.