  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Farmers' agitation called-off after talks with minister

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 21: After a meeting between farmer leaders and Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, the farmers, who marched from Nashik to Mumbai, have reportedly called off their strike.

    The state government has sought 2-3 months to fulfil demands, reported ANI.

    Farmers agitation called-off after talks with minister
    Farmers' agitation called-off after talks with minister

    Accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Maharashtra of betraying farmers, over 50,000 farmers embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai on Thursday to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants. The long march was organised by AIKS (All India Kisan Sabha).

    Farmers from 23 districts across Maharashtra had joined the march, flagged off on February 20 to mark the fourth death anniversary of Communist ideologue Govind Pansare.

    [Maharashtra: Over 50,000 farmers begin march from Nashik to Mumbai]

    Eleven months ago, they had withdrawn their agitation after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to fulfill their demands. Their demands include farm loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

    In March 2018, the farmers hade taken out the march demanding appropriate price for their produce, loan waiver, relief to drought-hit farmers, allotment of forest department land to STs etc. The farmers have alleged that no demand has been met despite assurances given to them by Maharashtra CM in 2018.

    Read more about:

    farmers strike protest maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue