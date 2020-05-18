'Can't risk Italy-like situation': Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

Mumbai, May 18: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that continuing spike in coronavirus cases in the state has made it impossible to ease restrictions. Howvever, Green zones will see more action.

"We are continuing relaxations, but Red Zones will remain excluded from them. Mumbai and Pune will continuw to have tough norms, Uddhav said adding green zones will be allowed for resume normally.

In green and orange zones, the Maharashtra government is opening up things. 50,000 industries have been allowed to open in the state and 5 lakh workers (approx) have already started working.

"If we lift the lockdown, what happened in countries like Italy can happen here, and I will never allow this to happen. We will allow shops to open slowly. We tried to open some shops but when people started crowding outside, we had to shut them down. We don't want this to happened again," the chief minister said.

New investors are welcome to invest in the state, lands will be provided to these investors on rental basis, said Thackeray.

He reiterated PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' request and urges people of the state to come forward and start working in the green zones.

"I appeal to Maharashtra's brothers and sisters, if you are in green zone, please come out. There is lack of manpower in industries. I appeal once again. In Modi-ji's language, let's become Atma Nirbhar," he said.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit state in the country has more than 35,000 coronavirus cases. Its capital Mumbai has more than 20,000 cases, followed by the urban centres of Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad.