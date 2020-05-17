  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The government of Maharashtra on Sunday, 17 May extended the lockdown in the state till 31 May to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 are active. The death toll is 1135, while 7,088 patients have been discharged after recovery.

    Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

    State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said.

    "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17. "Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," he said.

    The fifth and final tranche in-depth

    "The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational, he said.

    The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X