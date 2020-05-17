Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: The government of Maharashtra on Sunday, 17 May extended the lockdown in the state till 31 May to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 are active. The death toll is 1135, while 7,088 patients have been discharged after recovery.

State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said.

"The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid from May 2 to 17. "Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," he said.

The fifth and final tranche in-depth

"The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational, he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.