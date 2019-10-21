Maharashtra Exit Polls 2019: Big win for BJP-Shiv Sena bonhomie in Maratha land

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 21: The exit polls results for Maharashtra Assembly elections has predicted the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance getting a clear majority in the state.

While the India Today-Axis My India exit polls predicted 168-194 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, News18-IPSOS exit poll survey predicted the Mahayuti getting 243 seats.

The Times Now exit polls has predicted a clear majority for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, where the alliance is likely to bag 230 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance might only win 48 seats and 10 for others. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to pose no threat and won't be able to cross even the 100-mark.

The TV 9 Marathi-Cicero exit poll gives the BJP-Shiv Sena---197, Cong-NCP--75 and Others--10.

NewsX-Polstrat predicts that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win 188-200 seats. Congress will manage to bag 74-89 seats.

ABP News-C Voter sruvey predicts that the BJP-led alliance will win between 192-216 seats out of 288.

Meanwhile, voting concluded on the 288 seats in the state by 6 pm today with a tentative voter turnout of 56 per cent.

This is the most conservative prediction for BJP-Sena.

The state saw a high voter turnout. The BJP had fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Shiv Sena is contesting 124 seats.

As compared with 2014, BJP is likely to witness a swing of 44 seats in the total tally, as they won 186 seats in 2014. While Congress can experience a massive fall of 35 seats as they won 83 seats in 2014.