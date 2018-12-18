Maharashtra: ESIC Kamgar hospital staff stage protest over lack of proper facilities

Mumbai, Dec 18: ESIC Kamgar Hospital staff on Tuessday protested alleging inadequate facilities in the hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. At least eight people, including a 5-month-old baby girl, died and 157 were injured after a massive fire swept through the state government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Andheri East on Monday.

A fire broke out in the government-run hospital building located at Marol in suburban Andheri at around 4 pm on Monday. It took firefighting officials over three hours to douse the level 4 fire, which is the second level on the scale for fire severity alarm.

"Altogether 176 persons, including three firemen, are now being treated in city hospitals," an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC said.

Among the admitted, over 25 are critical while 26 have been discharged after primary treatment, " he said.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the next of the kin of those who died in the massive fire at the state-run ESIC Kamgar hospital in Andheri East, Mumbai.

A total of 147 people, including patients and visitors, were rescued after the fire broke out at the hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri, said an official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the fire brigade, more than 200 people were inside the hospital at the time.