    Maharashtra elections: United by blood, divided by politics!

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 scene presents an interesting picture with candidates from varied backgrounds - from royal families, celebrities, same families but are contesting against each other- trying to enter the assembly's hallowed corridors and shape the state's destiny over the next five years.

    A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for 288 seats, polling for which will be held on October 21, but the main fight is likely to be between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the opposition Congress-NCP combine.

    Here is a look at the family members who are contesting against each other in Maharashtra:

    Parli: Gopinath's daughter Pankaja Munde fighting against her first cousin Dhananjay Munde who is contesting from NCP's ticket.

    Beed: NCP's Sandeep Kshirsagar and his uncle Jaydutt Kshirsagar of Shiv Sena, who is also the state employment guarantee minister will fight against each other.

    Gevrai: The Pandit family members are having a complex fight against each other. The seat had been a stronghold for Shivajirao Pandit for decades and after him, his cousin Badamrao took hold of the seat. While the BJP has nominated Laxman Pawar on the seat, the NCP has given the ticket to Badamrao's nephew Amarsinh Pandit, Badamrao Pandit is contesting the elections as an independent.

    Nilanga: Fight between members of a prominent Nilangekar family. Congress has nominated former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's son Ashok on the seat, the BJP has fielded Ashok's nephew Sambajirao Patil Nilangekar, who is also a minister. Sambajirao Patil Nilangekar's late father Dilip and Ashok were brothers.

    Aheri: While NCP has fielded Dharmaraobaba Atram, the BJP has nominated his nephew Amberishrao Atram, who is a state minister.

    Pusad: The competition is between the members of the Naik family. The BJP has fielded Nilay Naik on the seat while the NCP has fielded his relative Indranil Naik, who is the son of ex-MLA and state minister Manohar Naik. The seat was earlier was the home turf of two former CM's of Maharashtra, the late Vasantrao Naik, and his nephew Sudhakarrao Naik.

