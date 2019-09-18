  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Elections: Shiv Sena urges EC to hike poll expenditure limit

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 18: With the assembly elections in Maharashtra drawing closer, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to raise the poll expenditure limit per candidate from the existing Rs 28 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.

    The demand raised by the Sena was supported by its partner the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and also by Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai made the representation to the ECI during the meeting of public representatives here with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

    The poll panel is in Mumbai to review the preparedness for the elections, due in October.

    Maharashtra polls: Big blow to NCP as Ganesh Naik joins BJP

    The resolution stated that the election expenditure limit for each candidate should be increased to Rs 70 lakh from the existing Rs 28 lakh.

    Desai said the ECI has informed that polls will be held through EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in a free and fair manner.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 shiv sena

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 20:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue