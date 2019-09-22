Maharashtra elections: MNS to eye disgruntled elements in BJP-Shiv Sena

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Sep 22: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has set its eyes on the dissidents in the Shiv Sena and BJP before it could finalise the list of candidates for the assembly elections to be held in October.

The MNS is likely to finalise its list only once the BJP and Shiv Sena announce its candidates. The MNS is waiting for better candidates and if the BJP and Shiv Sena is unable to accommodate some of them, they would be roped in by the MNS, party leaders have said.

The MNS has decided that it would contest on at least 100 seats. While that is the plan, for now, the number could go up. Some of the key pockets that the MNS would contest in are Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Dombivali, and Marathwada, where it has a good vote bank. The party is already in the process of finalising candidates for these constituencies and its top leaders are already in talks with the party workers on the ground.