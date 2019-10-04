Maharashtra elections: CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination

  • search
    Mumbai, Oct 04: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed nomination on Friday in Nagpur. He met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and both the leaders held a roadshow in Nagpur ahead of filing his nomination from Nagpur South West for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra on October 21.

    CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination

    On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of 125 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

    Earlier, the party also said that it will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat according to the list released by the party's general secretary, Arun Singh.

    BJP and Shiv Sena have finalized the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 on Monday. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2014 polls with 122 seats, followed by the Sena with 63 in the 288-member House.

    Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

