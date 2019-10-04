Maharashtra elections: BJP releases 4th list of 7 candidates, Khadse's daughter makes the cut

Mumbai, Oct 04: The BJP on Friday released a list of seven candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. The list has names of Sunil Rane who would contest from Borivalli, Mumbai, Rahul Narvekar from Colaba, and senior BJP leader Ekhnath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar.

Three lists and 143 candidates has already been announced. Reports were doing rounds that senior leader Eknath Khadse was miffed with the party. Not candidate was named from his constituency Muktainagar in the three lists. The seven-time MLA, a senior face among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), was hopeful that either he or his daughter would be given a party ticket.

If the party gives the AB form to Khadse's daughter, he will withdraw his nomination, a News 18 report had said.

In the fourth list released today, Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse has been announced as a candidate from Muktainagar.

The BJP in its first list has dropped the names of 10 sitting MLAs while 91 sitting MLAs have been given a ticket.

BJP had released its first list for Maharashtra a day after it finalised an alliance with Shiv Sena for the upcoming polls. So far, the BJP has released the names of its candidates on 139 assembly constituencies. Elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

During 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested separately inn which the BJP had won 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats. After the BJP formed the government in 2014, the Sena joined it in December the same year.