Maharashtra elections: ‘Big moment for me’, says Aaditya Thackeray on contesting from Worli seat

    New Delhi, Sep 30: In a historic moment for the Thackeray clan since the Shiv Sena was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, Aaditya Thackeray, the eldest son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, officially announced that he would contest the Maharashtra assembly Elections 2019 on October 21 from Mumbai's Worli.

    ''Aaditya Thackeray's name has been finalised for the Worli assembly segment. Shiv Sena's sitting MLA Sunil Shinde will vacate his place for Aaditya," a close aide of Sena chief said to PTI.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 23:53 [IST]
