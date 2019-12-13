Maharashtra elections: Average victory margin of candidates was 49 per cent of total votes polled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 13: The MLAs of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, 2019 won by an average of 49 per cent of total votes polled. In 2014 elections MLAs won by an average of 41.2 per cent of total votes polled.

128(44 per cent) MLAs won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

160(56 per cent) MLAs won with less than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency.

70(40 per cent) out of 176 MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.

116(44 per cent) out of 264 crorepati MLAs analysed have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.

5 MLAs have won with a margin of victory of less than 1,000 votes. 9 MLAs have won with more than 50 per cent of margin of victory.

MLAs with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

58 out of 176 MLAs with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 58 MLAs, 12 MLAs have won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory.

Among these, Awhad Jitendra Satish (NCP) from Mumbra- Kalwa constituency won with 42.24 per cent margin of victory.

There are 50 MLAs with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 50 MLAs, 4 have won with more than 40 per cent margin of victory.

Crorepati MLAs and their Margin of Victory:

19 out of 264 crorepati MLAs have won against a non-crorepati runner up.

Among these 19 MLAs, 4 MLAs have won with more than 40 per cent margin of victory.

Among these, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde(SHS) from Kopri pachpakhadi constituency won with 51.42per cent margin of victory.

There are 16 non-crorepati MLAs who have won against crorepati runners up. 4 of them have won with more than 20per cent margin of victory.

Performance of Women MLAs:

Among the 288 MLAs, 24 women have been analysed.

All of them won with more than 30 per cent of vote share in their constituencies.

Among the women MLAs, Manisha Ashok Chaudhary (BJP) from Dahisar Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 64.87 per cent in her constituency and 47.33per cent of margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected MLAs:

Out of total 118 re-elected MLAs, 60 have won with more than 50 per cent of the vote share.

40 re-elected MLAs have won with less than 10per cent of margin of victory whereas 23 have won with more than 30per cent of margin of victory.