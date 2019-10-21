Maharashtra elections: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs increased by 73 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: The average assets of the 192 re-contesting candidates in Maharashtra is Rs 20.95 crore.

In the year the average assets of these candidates was Rs 12.09 crore says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average assets growth for these 192 re-contesting MLAs, between the Maharashtra Assembly Elections of 2014 and 2019 is Rs 8.86 Crores. Average percentage growth in assets for these 192 re-contesting MLAs is 73 per cent.