Maharashtra elections: A peculiar battle between BJP-Shiv Sena at the Kankavli seat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 14: There is a peculiar battle at Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Despite being in an alliance, the BJP and Shiv Sena are against each other in this coastal district.

The problem between the two parties arose when the BJP named Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh Rane as the candidate for the Kankavli seat. This despite the Shiv Sena requesting the BJP to name its candidate from the seat.

This did not go down well with the Shiv Sena and it handed the B-form to Satish Sawant, who had filed his nomination as an independent. The BJP, in turn, backed the two independent candidates at Sawantwadi and Kudal against the candidates of the Shiv Sena.

For the Shiv Sena, the problem is Rane. The party has maintained that it is not against the BJP fielding its candidate from Kankavli, but the candidature of Rane is what has upset them.

The Shiv Sena has decided not to campaign in this constituency for the BJP. The relation between Nitesh Rane and the Shiv Sena has not been good. After Rane quit the Shiv Sena, he joined the Congress and his excessive targeting of Udhav Thackeray is what has irked the party. The week ahead would be an interesting one as both Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and Udhav Thackeray would be addressing rallies in Kankavli.

Earlier this month Nitesh Rane, former Congress MLA, and son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane joined the BJP.

Nitesh won the 2014 Assembly polls from Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district on Congress' ticket by defeating the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.

Narayan Rane, who founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Party in 2017 after parting ways with the Congress, has spoken of merging the outfit with the BJP, with whose support he is now a Rajya Sabha member.

The former state chief minister was earlier in the Shiv Sena, which he quit in 2005 and joined the Congress.