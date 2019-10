Maharashtra election results 2019: Full list of winners

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Oct 24:Even as counting continue, the people' mandate seems to go with BJP-led NDA as it has taken a comfortable lead in Maharashtra. As per the latest trends, BJP-led NDA leads in 162 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while the Congress-NCP alliance leads in 101 seats in Maharashtra. Other candidates lead in 25 seats.

Maharashtra witnessed a largely bipolar contest with BJP and Shiv Sena fighting together against the Congress and NCP combine. The 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra went to polls on October 21 and the votes will be counted today.

The key candidates to watch out for in the Maharashtra Assembly election are Devendra Fadnavis (Nagpur South West), Aditya Thackeray (Worli), Ajit Pawar (Baramati), Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South), and Ashok Chavan (Bhokar).

The winning candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly election will be announced today. The names of all the winners will be available here once declared when the counting of the votes is over.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Winners List:

Akkalkuwa (ST): Adv KC Padavi (Congress)

Shahada (ST): Rajesh Udesing Padvi (BJP)

Nandurbar (ST): Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit (BJP)

Nawapur (ST): Naik Shirishkumar Surupsing (Congress)

Sindkheda: Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal (BJP)

Shirpur (ST): Kashiram Vechan Pawara (BJP)

Chopda (ST): Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane (Shiv Sena)

Raver: Chaudhari Shirish Madhukarrao (Congress)

Bhusawal: Sanjay Waman Sawkare (BJP)

Jalgaon Rural: Gulabrao Raghunath Patil (Shiv Sena)

Amalner: Anil Bhaidas Patil (NCP)

Chalisgaon: Mangesh Ramesh Chavan (BJP)

Malkapur: Ekade Rajesh Panditrao (Congress)

Buldhana: Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad (Shiv Sena)

Balapur: Nitinkumar Bhikanrao Tale (Shiv Sena)

Akola West: Govardhan Mangilal Sharma @ Lalaji (BJP)

Akola East: Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar (BJP)

Badnera: Ravi Rana (Independent)

Amravati: Sulbha Sanjay Khodke (Congress)

Achalpur: Bachchu Babarao Kadu (Prahar Janshakti Party)

Arvi: Dadarao Yadaorao Keche (BJP)

Bhandara (SC): Narendra Bhojraj Bhondekar (Independent)

Arjuni Morgaon (SC): Chandrikapure Manohar Gowardhan (NCP)

Tirora: Vijay Bharatlal Rahangdale (BJP)

Aheri (ST): Aatram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao (NCP)

Brahmapuri: Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar (Congress)

Bhokar: Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Congress)

Basmath: Chandrakant Alias Rajubhaiyya Ramakant Nawghare (NCP)

Badnapur (SC): Kuche Narayan Tilakchand (BJP)

Bhokardan: Santosh Raosaheb Danve (BJP)

Aurangabad Central: Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan (Shiv Sena)

Aurangabad West (SC): Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat (Shiv Sena)

Aurangabad East: Atul Moreshwar Save (BJP)

Mahim: Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Shivadi: Ajay Vinayak Choudhari (Shiv Sena)

Byculla: Yamini Yashwant Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Karjat: Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve (Shiv Sena)

Uran: Mahesh Baldi (Independent)

Alibag: Mahendra Hari Dalvi (Shiv Sena)

Ambegaon: Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil (NCP)

Baramati: Ajit Aanantrao Pawar (NCP)

Bhor: Sangram Anantrao Thopte (Congress)

Bhosari: Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge (BJP)

Kasba Peth: Mukta Shailesh Tilak (BJP)

Akole (ST): Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate (NCP)

Sangamner: Vijay Alias Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat (Congress)

Parner: Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (NCP)

Ahmednagar City: Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap (NCP)

Georai: Laxman Madhavrao Pawar (BJP)

Ahmadpur: Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil (NCP)

Madha: Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao (NCP)

Barshi: Rajendra Vitthal Raut (Independent)

Solapur City North: Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa (BJP)

Akkalkot: Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa (BJP)

Chiplun: Shekhar Govindrao Nikam (NCP)

Chandgad: Rajesh Narasingrao Patil (NCP)

Miraj (SC): Dr. Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu Khade (BJP)

Palus-Kadegaon: Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao (Congress)

Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal