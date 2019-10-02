Maharashtra Election 2019: Shiv Sena puts up Aaditya Thackeray posters saying Kem Cho Worli

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 02: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, several posters of the Shiv Sena leadera Aaditya Thackeray have already come up in Worli, asking Worli 'How are you, Worli?' in several languages.

Soon after the candidature of Aaditya Thackeray from Worli was declared, the Shiv Sena geared up for the upcoming Election.

From 'Kem Cho Worli' in Gujarati to 'Namaste Worli' in Marathi and Kannada, junior Thackeray's picture waving at Mumbai was put up in the city.

This comes two days after the 29-year-old elder son of Thackeray vowed to change lives of crores, while announcing his political debut from Worli.

Even before this announcement, the Shiv Sena has been making efforts to project Aaditya as the chief ministerial face if the NDA comes back to power.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls on October 21 and results will be out on October 24