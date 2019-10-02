Maharashtra Election 2019: Shiv Sena puts up Aaditya Thackeray posters saying Kem Cho Worli

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 02: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, severl posters of the Shiv Sena leadera Aaditya Thackeray have already come up in Worli, asking Worli 'How are you, Worli?' in several languages.

Soon after the candidature of Aaditya Thackeray from Worli was declared, the Shiv Sena geared up for the upcoming Election.