  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Election 2019: Shiv Sena puts up Aaditya Thackeray posters saying Kem Cho Worli

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, several posters of the Shiv Sena leadera Aaditya Thackeray have already come up in Worli, asking Worli 'How are you, Worli?' in several languages.

    Shiv Sena puts up Aaditya Thackeray posters

    Soon after the candidature of Aaditya Thackeray from Worli was declared, the Shiv Sena geared up for the upcoming Election.

    Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on KBC, appointed poll ambassador for Amravati

    From 'Kem Cho Worli' in Gujarati to 'Namaste Worli' in Marathi and Kannada, junior Thackeray's picture waving at Mumbai was put up in the city.

    This comes two days after the 29-year-old elder son of Thackeray vowed to change lives of crores, while announcing his political debut from Worli.

    Even before this announcement, the Shiv Sena has been making efforts to project Aaditya as the chief ministerial face if the NDA comes back to power.

    The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls on October 21 and results will be out on October 24

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue