Maharashtra election 2019: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in poll-bound today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 13: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi , who had been abroad for a few days, has returned home and will be addressing three rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday.

These will be Rahul Gandhi's first election rally since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He will campaign in favour of Basavaraj Madhavrao Patil in Ausa in Latur district, Naseem Khan in Chandivali in Mumbai suburban and in favour of Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi, Mumbai.

The Congress is contesting the Maharashtra assembly election in alliance with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress-NCP combines is up against the ruling alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena.

Soon after his return from abroad, he appeared before a magisterial court here and pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation case filed against him by RSS/BJP workers. A case was filed against Gandhi for allegedly saying "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during the Lok Sabha poll campaign this year.