  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra election 2019: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in poll-bound today

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 13: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi , who had been abroad for a few days, has returned home and will be addressing three rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra on Sunday.

    Rahul Gandhi

    These will be Rahul Gandhi's first election rally since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    He will campaign in favour of Basavaraj Madhavrao Patil in Ausa in Latur district, Naseem Khan in Chandivali in Mumbai suburban and in favour of Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi, Mumbai.

    The Congress is contesting the Maharashtra assembly election in alliance with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress-NCP combines is up against the ruling alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena.

    Soon after his return from abroad, he appeared before a magisterial court here and pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation case filed against him by RSS/BJP workers. A case was filed against Gandhi for allegedly saying "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during the Lok Sabha poll campaign this year.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi maharashtra maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue