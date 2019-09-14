  • search
    Maharashtra Election 2019: Advantage BJP as NCP stung by mass exodus

    Mumbai, Sep 14: The exodus from the Nationalist Congress Party has reached its peak ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

    The latest setback for the NCP came from, Senior party leader Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who joined the BJP camp.

    Sharad Pawar
    Several senior leaders from the opposition NCP and Congress have recently joined the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in the state, where the Assembly polls are due next month.

    On September 13, former Maharashtra unit NCP president Bhaskar Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena.

    Pawar had fanned parts of his home state during the April-May Lok Sabha elections and addressed around 80 public rallies. The NCP had managed to retain its 2014 tally of four LS seats in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra polls: Udayanraje Bhosale, NCP leader, descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, joins BJP

    Recently, former ministers Ganesh Naik, Sachin Ahir and Jaydutt Kshirasagar, MLAs Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad to name a few switched their allegiance to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

    The NCP is fighting the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and some smaller parties.

    In the assembly elections held in 2014, the Sharad Pawar-led party had

    won 41 out of the total 288 seats.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
