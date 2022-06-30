Will stay out of the government, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde is CM, Fadnavis takes oath as deputy

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 30: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis have taken oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra state on Thursday.

Fadnavis, who said hours ago that he would not be part of the government hours ago, decided to join the new government owing to the pressure from the party's central leadership.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president J P Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction.

"Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me," Shinde told after the ceremony.