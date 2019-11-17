Maharashtra Effect: 'Don't let small differences unsettle us', PM Modi tells allies

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 17: Days after break up with BJP's oldest ally Shiv Sena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to allies not to let 'small differences unsettle them'.

"Let us work together for the people. We have been given a massive mandate, let's respect that. We are like-minded parties despite not having the same ideology. Small differences should not unsettle us," said PM Modi at NDA meet ahead of winter session of parliament.

PM Modi's statement holds significance as Shiv Sena, its partner for more than three decades, walked out of the Modi government at the Centre.

The divorce between the two parties wedded to the Hindutva ideology finally happened after an acrimonious relationship over the last five years.

The decision of the Maharashtra party to snap ties came following years of unease in the alliance and reached a flash point after the recent assembly election results, with the Sena accusing the BJP of breaking "promise" of equal division of power in the state.

The BJP has asserted that it had never agreed to share the post of chief minister, as claimed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Echoing similar view, newly appointed Lok Jan Shakti party chief Chirag Paswan said an NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination among alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters after NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Chirag said Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meet as it was one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance member. "There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," he said.

"But all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen," said Paswan, who was appointed the LJP chief earlier this month.

The BJP in the last few years lost a major ally like TDP but also gained a big regional partner like AIADMK and several smaller allies in northeastern states.