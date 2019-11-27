Was Ajit Pawar a mistake? Blame game begins in BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 27: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said that the saffron party should not have taken the support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

"My personal opinion is that the BJP should not have taken the support of Ajit 'Dada' Pawar. He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations. So we should not have allied with him," Khadse said.

"Ajit Pawar stepping down as deputy chief minister is a face saving act. It would have been more humiliating for Ajit Pawar had he waited for tomorrow's floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. It was expected that he (Ajit Pawar) would quit today," Khadse told reporters.

Maharashtra govt formation: Overnight coup to form govt proves to be failed gambit for BJP

A known detractor of Fadnavis, Khadse said his party and the Shiv Sena should have amicably resolved the issues between them, post the verdict of the October assembly elections.

Blamed for allying with Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadvis said tha he will speak at the right time.

"I will say the right thing at the right time, don't worry," Fadnavis told reporters when quizzed on Ajit Pawar.

Speaking at Republic Summit, Amit Shah denied approaching Ajit Pawar for alliance, it claims that the party did not compromise on its ideologies.

Why were Maharashtra MLAs sworn in without a Chief Minister

When questioned about the government formation in Maharashtra, Amit Shah cleared that the BJP never compromised on its ideology and that BJP did not approach Ajit Pawar, it was junior Pawar who came to BJP. Amit Shah said, "BJP didn't go to him, Ajit Pawar came to us."

Ajit Pawar had supported BJP as leader of the NCP and with his resignation earlier in the day, the government has lost majority.