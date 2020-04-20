Maharashtra: Dassault-Reliance firm resumes operations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Nagpur, Apr 20: Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has resumed operations on Monday in MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur in Maharashtra as part of the government's easing of restrictions for some industrial sectors amid the second phase of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press statement, DRAL said it had taken measures to ensure a safe working environment under prevailing circumstances.

"In the first phase, DRAL will operate at 25 to 30 percentof its current strength and gradually scale up operations in consultation with the district administration and MIHAN authorities," it said.

The firm's manufacturing facility Dhirubhai Ambani Technology Park is located near Nagpur International Airport and parts for Falcon business jets and Rafale fighter aircraft are supplied from here.