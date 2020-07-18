YouTube
    Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 3-lakh mark: Mumbai 1 lakh

    Mumbai, July 18: Maharashtra, the worst hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with fresh 8,348 cases, taking the number to 3,00,937. The tally of active cases has reached 1,26,926.

    A total of 5,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total count to 1,65,663, a statement said.

    The number of people tested so far stood at 15,22,564.

    Maharashtra''s recovery rate now stands at 55.05 per cent while the mortality rate is 3.85 per cent.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the one lakh-mark with the addition of 1,186 new cases in the day. The number of the cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the death toll rose by 65, it said.

    Pune city overtook Mumbai by reporting 1,589 new cases in the day while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township saw 642 new cases.

    In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the number of cases in Kalyan-Dombivali belt mounted by 518 to 17,640 in the day while the number of cases in Thane has reached 16,894.

    The MMR region now has 1,96,046 cases. With 86 fatalities being reported in the day, the death toll has reached 8,071, it said.

    In other parts of the state, the tally of cases rose by 228 in Nashik and 214 in Aurangabad.

    Outside municipal corporation limits, Kolhapur district has 227 cases, Solapur district 151,Pune district 307, and Jalgaon district 182.

    A total of 7,40,884 people are currently under home quarantinewhile 45,552 are admitted in institutional quarantine across the state, the department said.

    The COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 3,00,937, deaths 11,596, recoveries 1,65,663, active cases 1,26,926, people tested so far 15,22,564.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 22:33 [IST]
