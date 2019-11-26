Maharashtra Coup: Opposition likely to boycott joint sitting on Constitution Day

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 26: In protest against the political developments in Maharashtra, the Opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day on Tuesday.

The Congress, NCP, TMC, Left parties, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the installing Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

On Monday, severeal Shiv Sena leaders met Interim Congress chef Sonia Gandhi and convayed it to her. This is first meet between members of the ideologically opposite parties at the official residence of Sonia Gandhi.

"The MPs met Gandhi and conveyed to her that the party will be with the opposition in its protest against the developments in Maharashtra," Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said.

Shiv Sena MP will not be part of the joint sitting on Tuesday.

The Congress-NCP-Sena have upped the ante against Fadnavis-Ajit government in the Supreme Court over government formation in Maharashtra.

In a stunning turn of events on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit leader was administered oath of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, rattling the three parties who were finalising alliance to form government in Mharashtra.

The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.