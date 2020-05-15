Maharashtra considers lockdown extension in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots until May 31

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 15: The Maharashtra government likely to extend the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and other COVID-19 hotspots until May 31.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed extending the lockdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and cities like Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad till May 31.

He also asked the state administration to submit a report on what activities can be allowed outside containment zones in cities that fall in the red zone.

The state government is yet to issue any official announcement.