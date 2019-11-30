  • search
    Maharashtra: Congress wants Nana Patole as Speaker, BJP names Kisan Kathore

    Mumbai, Nov 30: The Sena-NCP-Congress alliance candidate Nana Patole to face BJP MLA Kishan Kathore in Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election.

    The Speaker of the assembly will be elected tomorrow. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

    File photo of Nana Patole and Kisan Kathore
    Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha. "Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

    BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, on the other hand, recommended Kisan Kathore as the party candidate for the Speaker's elections.

    The BJP has accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of violating rules for the appointment of Protem speaker.

    "They changed the Protem speaker from Kalidas Kolambkar to Dilip Walse Patil which is legally wrong. The oath was also not taken as per rules, the new Govt is violating all rules," Chandrakant Patil said adding that the BJP will be filing petition with the Governor and might also approach the Supreme Court.

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day.

