  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Congress to be content with Speaker’s post, 12 ministerial berths

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 01: After winning the trust vote, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance appears to have some consensus with regard to the ministerial berths.

    The Congress had asked for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, but negotiations have resulted in the NCP getting the post. The Congress would settle for the post of Speaker and 12 ministerial berths.

    Maharashtra: Congress to be content with Speaker’s post, 12 ministerial berths

    The NCP emerged as the biggest beneficiary with the post of Deputy CM and 16 ministerial berths.

    Maharashtra temporary speaker changed, BJP to move Supreme Court

    The Shiv Sena on the other hand gets 15 berths. There were internal contradictions between the Congress and NCP over the berths. The Congress had sought the post of Deputy CM, but the NCP was unwilling to give the same away.

    On Friday the Congress had made a claim for the post of deputy CM and the NCP had shot this down.

    These disagreements had led to the postponement of the Cabinet meeting. A Cabinet meeting was to be held immediately after the floor test. However there were some issues that needed to be ironed out before the same was finalised, a Congress leader informed OneIndia.

    The Congress had upped the ante and asked for the post of Deputy CM as it does not want to be left behind. It indicated to the NCP that it would let go of the Speaker's post and take up the deputy CM's post instead.

    The other point of contention between the two parties was the person to be nominated as Speaker.

    The NCP was not happy with the decision of the Congress to nominate Prithviraj Chavan as the Speaker.

    For the post of Speaker, the NCP asked the Congress to suggest three names. The NCP it may be recalled had recommended three names for the post of Speaker in 1999 when it formed the government with the Congress. Although the Congress had not agreed to the condition, it has the names of Varsha Gaikwad and K C Padvi ready in case the nomination of Chavan does not go through.

    More TRUST VOTE News

    Read more about:

    trust vote maharashtra congress ncp deputy chief minister

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue