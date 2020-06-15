  • search
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law dies at 76

    Mumbai, Jun 15: Madhav Patankar, the father-in- law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerays father-in-law dead

    A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news of death of 76-year-old Patankar after prolonged illness.

    His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the state chief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

    National Congress Party leader Supriya Sule expressed grief over the demise of Patankar. Sule tweeted, "Deeply Saddened to hear to about the demise of Shri. Madhav Patankar - Father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He rest in peace. My Thoughts and Prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray Family."

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
