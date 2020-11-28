YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra CM, Governor not to accompany PM Modi during his SII visit in Pune

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 28: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyariand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said this in a statement.

    PM Modi

    "The chief minister and the governor will not be in Pune as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed that their presence was not required since the prime Minister will be there for a brief visit," the statement said.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 41,322 new COVID-19 cases, 485 deaths in last 24 hours

    PM Modi began his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in the morning.

      PM Modi tours Zydus Cadila plant | Next stop Hyderabad, Pune | Oneindia News

      After Ahmedabad, the PM is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, after which he will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the SII, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine. The prime minister is scheduled to reach the Serum Institute campus around 4:30 pm.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi maharashtra uddhav thackeray

      Story first published: Saturday, November 28, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 28, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X