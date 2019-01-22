Maharashtra: Cabinet approves Rs 100 crore for Bal Thackeray memorial

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 100 crore for the construction of a memorial for late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

After the Cabinet meeting, state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters in Mumbai that relations between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena "were and will remain sweet".

Speaking to media, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said,''Relations between Shiv Sena&BJP are good and will remain good.All political parties in Maharashtra respect Balasaheb Thackeray Ji. We have decided that his memorial will be made, which will inspire youth and Rs 100 crore has been approved for it.''

''The funds for the memorial will be provided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and state govt will ensure availability of funds for the memorial,'' he said.

The memorial is set to come up at a location in Shivaji Park area where earlier Mumbai mayor's bungalow was located.

The prime sea-facing property, measuring around 11,500 sqm, was handed over to the 'Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas' (trust) last year, clearing the decks for the memorial.