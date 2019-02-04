  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Cabinet approves 10% quota for economically weaker sections of General category

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday approved 10% reservation in education and employment opportunities for economically weaker sections.

    Maharashtra Cabinet approves 10% quota for economically weaker sections of General category

    Earlier in November, the Maharashtra state Assembly had unanimously passed a Bill proposing 16 per cent reservation under Socially and Educationally Backward Class of citizens (SEBC) category. This decision paved way for reservation to Marathas in the state.

    Maharashtra has now become the seventh state in India to give reservation to weaker sections of general category. Earlier on February 1, the Bihar cabinet passed the bill to implement the 10 percent reservation given by the Central government to the economically weaker section in the general category.

    Apart from Maharashtra, other states including Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam have approved the bill to implement the reservation.

    On January 7, the Union Cabinet had approved a 10 percent reservation for economically backward upper castes in government jobs. The move has been aimed to benefit those whose family income is under Rs 8 lakh per annum. According to reports, the 10 per cent reservation will be available to those who meet a certain standard qualifying them as economically backward.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra general category 33 pc reservation reservation

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue