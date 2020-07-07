  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Burglars wearing PPE kits flee with 780 gm gold

    By PTI
    |

    Satara, July 07: Burglars wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits broke into a jewellery shop in Satara district and walked away with 780 gm gold, police said on Tuesday.

    Maharashtra: Burglars wearing PPE kits flee with 780 gm gold
    Representational Image

    CCTV footage from the shop, located in Phaltan area, shows the burglars taking hold of the gold jewellery from the showcases and cupboards within, police said.

    The footage of the 2-day-old incident during the coronavirus-induced lockdown shows the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves taking the jewellery from the display cases.

      Bhopal: Covid-19 patient's body dumped outside hospital, shocking video emerges | Oneindia

      A case has been registered at the Phaltan police station after a complaint by the jewellery shop owner, who said the burglars took away 78 'tola' (one tola is 10 gm) gold, police said. The shop owner said the burglars broke in through the shop wall, police said.

      More MAHARASHTRA News

      Read more about:

      maharashtra

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue