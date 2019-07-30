Maharashtra BJP unveils CM's 'poll yatra'

PTI

Mumbai, July 30: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday unveiled the 'rath', a vehicle modified into a chariot, on which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will tour the state from August 1 as part of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' ahead of the Assembly polls.

The BJP has provided two such vehicles, which were earlier used by party national president Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "We have used the raths earlier successfully and we want to repeat the same during the Maharashtra Assembly elections," Patil said.

These raths will reach Sant Tukadoji Maharaj Math in Amravati's Mozari by Wednesday evening, said a party official.