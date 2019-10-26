Maharashtra BJP to elect leader of House on October 30

  • search
    Mumbai, Oct 26: The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

    Patil said the meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhavan at 1 pm.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP president Chandrakant Patil and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale flash victory signs as they celebrate their win in Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in touch with 15 MLAs, Independents as well as from smaller parties, for support.

    In new Maharashtra Assembly, 176 have pending criminal cases, 264 are crorepatis

    The BJP returned a less-than-impressive performance in the state Assembly polls, with its seats dropping from 122 to 105 in the 288-member House.

