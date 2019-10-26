Maharashtra BJP to elect leader of House on October 30

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 26: The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

Patil said the meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhavan at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in touch with 15 MLAs, Independents as well as from smaller parties, for support.

The BJP returned a less-than-impressive performance in the state Assembly polls, with its seats dropping from 122 to 105 in the 288-member House.