India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Maharashtra: BJP MLA who met Rahul Gandhi over Rafale quits party

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 13:  Dissident BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh, who resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly last week, a day after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has also quit the primary membership of the party.

    Dissident BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh. PTI file photo
    Dissident BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh. PTI file photo

    He quit from the Maharashtra Assembly citing alleged corruption in the Rafale deal as the reason. He alleged that policies of the BJP-led state government had created a "paralysis".

    Also Read: 'Clear cut case of corruption': Rahul attacks PM over new Rafale report

    Mr Deshmukh, who represented Katol Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region, sent his resignation letter to BJP president Amit Shah Thursday.

    Also read: Rafale row: Rahul Gandhi demands probe, BJP hits back

    He cited the BJP-led government's "failure" to address issues such as unemployment and the plight of farmers, Dalits and minorities in Maharashtra, particularly in Vidarbha, as the reason for leaving the party.

    "I have given up the primary membership of the BJP in order to attract your attention to the issues emerging out of the paralysis caused by the policies of Maharashtra government," Mr Deshmukh said in the letter.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    maharashtra rafale deal bjp rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue