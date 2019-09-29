Maharashtra: BJP MLA files case after being seen with bar dancer in video
Mumbai, Sep 29: Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Puram has lodged a police complaint accusing his opponents of maligning his image after a video purportedly showing him dancing with a bar girl went viral on social media.
In the video, Puram, who represents Amgaon-Deori seat in Gondia district, is seen holding the hand of a bar girl and a liquor bottle while dancing on a Bollywood number.
Wowwww wht a govT bjP vidhansabha ...aamdar devri-amgaon sanjay puram @Dev_Fadnavis @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/kwYgYCBr5j— Aniket (@jainaniket953) September 27, 2019
However, the legislator claimed the video was "doctored" and featured his "lookalike".
He lodged a case last Thursday at Deori police station in Gondia against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation), a police official said on Sunday.
Talking to reporters in Deori, Puram alleged that it was a "conspiracy" by his opponents to malign his image ahead of the next month's Mahrashtra Assembly polls.
"I have done a fair amount of work in my five-year term and have always been among the people, taking the party's ideology to them. In last five years, the party has scaled a new height in the region," he said.
"The opposition leaders are scared of their defeat in the upcoming elections and hence, they have doctored a video and made it viral with an intention of maligning my image," he said.