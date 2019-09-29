Maharashtra: BJP MLA files case after being seen with bar dancer in video

  • search
    Mumbai, Sep 29: Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Puram has lodged a police complaint accusing his opponents of maligning his image after a video purportedly showing him dancing with a bar girl went viral on social media.

    In the video, Puram, who represents Amgaon-Deori seat in Gondia district, is seen holding the hand of a bar girl and a liquor bottle while dancing on a Bollywood number.

    However, the legislator claimed the video was "doctored" and featured his "lookalike".

    He lodged a case last Thursday at Deori police station in Gondia against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation), a police official said on Sunday.

    Talking to reporters in Deori, Puram alleged that it was a "conspiracy" by his opponents to malign his image ahead of the next month's Mahrashtra Assembly polls.

    "I have done a fair amount of work in my five-year term and have always been among the people, taking the party's ideology to them. In last five years, the party has scaled a new height in the region," he said.

    "The opposition leaders are scared of their defeat in the upcoming elections and hence, they have doctored a video and made it viral with an intention of maligning my image," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
