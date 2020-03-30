  • search
    Maharashtra assures to look after migrant labourers

    Mumbai, Mar 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that his government will take care of all migrant labourers and provide them basic necessities like food and water.

    The 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme offering meal at Rs 10 will now be available at Rs 5 from April 1, he said in a webcast.

    Uddhav Thackeray

    Thackeray said the state has already set up 163 centres across the state to provide food and water to the migrant labourers.

    "The state will protect them and provide food, but they should not leave their place. I understand that they are anxious but they should not leave. They should avoid increasing the risk of infection, he said.

    Migrants driven home due to lack of food, money

    In view of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, several migrant labourers are left with no work and hence, they are leaving the state to return to their native places.

    A number of them have been marching on foot, while some tried to make their way out of the state in goods trucks and tempos, but were caught during police checking.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
