Maharashtra Assembly term ends on Nov 9: Fadnavis to stake claim by Wednesday

Mumbai, Nov 04: As the Shiv Sena continues to send mixed signals, the BJP is likely to stake a claim to form the government by Wednesday.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

According to BJP sources, in the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days with the support of the independent MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility. He also said that he would be meeting with the Governor later today.

Fadnavis on the other hand said that the impasse would end in the next two days. He is expected to meet with BJP president Amit Shah today.