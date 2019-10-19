Maharashtra Assembly Polls: As rain soaks rally, Sharad Pawar admits a mistake in Satara

Mumbai, Oct 19: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who addressed a public rally in Satara amidst heavy rains admitted that he made "a mistake" in choosing the candidate for the national elections from the seat.

Terming rain as a blessing from God, he said that NCP will do a miracle in Satara district.

"I picked the wrong candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. I openly accept it. But I am happy that people of Satara are waiting for October 21 to rectify that mistake," he said.

On Thursday, PM Modi had hit out at opposition parties for not supporting the Centre's stand after it scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August.

"They don't even have the courage to contest even Lok Sabha elections from Satara," he added.

"Sharad Rao (Pawar) is Sharad Rao (Pawar). He knows the direction of the wind that's why he clearly refused that it's not my work," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.