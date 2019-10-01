  • search
    Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Congress releases 2nd list of 52 candidates

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 1: The Congress released its second list of 52 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South constituency.

    The Congress had on Sunday released its first list of 51 candidates, fielding ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar constituency and state party chief Vijay, alias Balasaheb Thorat, from Sangamner.

    The assembly elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

