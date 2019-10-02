Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: BJP releases second list; Eknath Khadse, two ministers missing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 02: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019.

The second list consists names of the candidates who would be contesting from Sakri, Dhamamgaon Railway, Melghat, Gondiya, Aheri, Pusad, Umarkhed, Baglan, Ulhas Nagar, Baramati, Maval, Kaij, Latur City and Udgir.

However, big names like Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawde and Prakash Mehta have not been featured yet.

The BJP in its first list has dropped the names of 10 sitting MLAs while 91 sitting MLAs have been given a ticket.

BJP had released its first list for Maharashtra a day after it finalised an alliance with Shiv Sena for the upcoming polls.

So far, the BJP has released the names of its candidates on 139 assembly constituencies.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21.The results will be declared on October 24.

During 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested separately inn which the BJP had won 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats.

After the BJP formed the government in 2014, the Sena joined it in December the same year.