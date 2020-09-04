Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon session all set to start on September 7

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 04: Maharashtra legislature is gearing up for its first coronavirus-era session. The officials have put in place a slew of measures to ensure members do not contract the novel coronavirus and house proceedings go on without any hindrance.

From taking compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits to a new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing among members are some of the measures undertaken for the two-day monsoon session beginning here on September 7.

It can be seen that the shortest-ever monsoon session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature will take place in the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 pandemic which has already infected more than 8.43 lakh people in the state.

According to reports, there will be no question hour, calling attention and debates.

However, this is also the first monsoon session of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government which assumed office in November last year. The session has been postponed twice - it was originally scheduled from June 22 and was later shifted to the last week of August.

On September 6, members of both the houses of the legislature will have to undergo antigen tests for detection of coronavirus. Legislators will also be given special kits that will consist of masks and face shields, among other items.